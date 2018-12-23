WWE News: Becky Lynch Calls Out WWE Over Royal Rumble Axxess, Updated Post-Christmas Live Event Tour, and Full Royal Rumble 2015 Women’s Tag Match

– Former Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch was not happy with WWE today and called out the company on Twitter. She criticized a graphic promoting the Royal Rumble Axxess event that does not feature her image in the front. Instead, Charlotte’s image is front and center, while Becky Lynch is off to the left.

Lynch wrote to WWE, “Dear WWE, let’s do 2019 differently, shall we? I did in 90 seconds what all the rest couldn’t do in two weeks – sold out my tickets. Put. The. Man. In. Front.” Later on, a fan on Twitter adjusted the image to showcase Lynch. You can check out those tweets below.

– Per PWInsider, here is WWE’s updated live event schedule and card lineups for the shows following Christmas Day and the MSG show on December 26:

Smackdown brand show in Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena on December 26:

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles in a steel cage

* Rusev vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

* Also scheduled are Samoa Joe, The New Day, Jeff Hardy, The Bar, Carmella and more

Raw live event in Columbus Ohio on Thursday, December 27:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose in a Steel Cage match

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. The AOP

* Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

Smackdown live event in Long Island, New York at the Nassau Coliseum on Thursday, December 27:

* Miz TV with John Cena

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles in a steel cage

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

Raw will then hold a TV taping on Friday, December 28 for its December 31 edition of Monday Night Raw in Detroit Michigan at Little Caesars Arena.

Meanwhile, Smackdown will run at the Royal Farms Arena on December 28 in Baltimore, Maryland for the following live event:

* Miz TV with John Cena

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles in a steel cage

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

* Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

The New Year’s Day edition of Smackdown live will tape on Saturday, December 29 along with the January 2, 2019 edition of 205 Live at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Raw event in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, December 29 at the United Center:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dean Arose in a Steel Cage match

* WWE Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Nia Jax

* WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. The AOP

* Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor

* Bobby Lashley vs. Elias

Smackdown will then have a live event in Tampa, Florida on December 30. On the same day, Raw will have a live event in Buffalo, New York.

WWE will then resume live events for all brands starting on January 4, 2019.

– WWE released a full Royal Rumble 2015 match video, featuring The Bella Twins (Nikkie and Brie) vs. Paige and Natalya. You can check out that video in the player below.