WWE News: Becky Lynch Gets Pyro Entrance at Brighton Event, MMC 2 Highlights Feature a Rap Battle

– Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch was in action at last night’s WWE house show in Brighton, England. Her entrance for the event featured some fireworks not usually used at WWE events. You can check out a clip of her entrance using the pyro that was posted on Twitter below.

– WWE released a new video featuring some Mixed Match Challenge 2 highlights for the last week. You can check out the highlights in the player below. The highlights feature Bobby Lashley and Mickie James vs. Finn Balor and Bayley. Also, The R-Truth and Carmella face Jimmy Uso and Naomi in a rap battle.