WWE News: Becky Lynch on Canvas 2 Canvas, Lacey Evans’ Theme Song, Ronda Rousey Plays Horizon Zero Dawn

May 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas is online, with Rob Schmaberger painting Becky Lynch. You can see the video below:

– The WWE Music YouTube channel has released Lacey Evans’ new entrance theme, titled “Bet On Me.” Evans makes her return to the ring on tonight’s episode of Raw.

– The latest video from Ronda Rousey’s YouTube channel sees the Smackdown Women’s Champion playing Horizon Zero Dawn:

