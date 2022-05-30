WWE News: Becky Lynch on Canvas 2 Canvas, Lacey Evans’ Theme Song, Ronda Rousey Plays Horizon Zero Dawn

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas is online, with Rob Schmaberger painting Becky Lynch. You can see the video below:

– The WWE Music YouTube channel has released Lacey Evans’ new entrance theme, titled “Bet On Me.” Evans makes her return to the ring on tonight’s episode of Raw.

– The latest video from Ronda Rousey’s YouTube channel sees the Smackdown Women’s Champion playing Horizon Zero Dawn: