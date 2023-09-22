wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Set For Dark Match At Tonight’s Smackdown, Zelina Vega & Dakota Kai’s Podcast Launches
September 22, 2023 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch will be competing in a dark match at tonight’s WWE Smackdown taping. PWInsider reports that the NXT Women’s Champion will be facing Zelina Vega off camera at tonight’s show in Glendale, Arizona.
– Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai have released the first episode of their podcast. You can check out the video below for Zelvx and Charlie Girl, which is described as follows:
In our first ever episode of ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL, we talk about our first anime and gaming crushes! Drop a comment and tell us all about yours!
More Trending Stories
- Note on Rumored Match For Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown (SPOILERS)
- Note on When AEW Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery Ends and If A New Deal Was Signed
- Update On Jon Moxley’s Injury, Why Match Wasn’t Stopped
- Eric Bischoff On Vince McMahon’s Comments About WWE Stagnating, Whether They Will Return To PPV