WWE News: Becky Lynch Set For Dark Match At Tonight’s Smackdown, Zelina Vega & Dakota Kai’s Podcast Launches

– Becky Lynch will be competing in a dark match at tonight’s WWE Smackdown taping. PWInsider reports that the NXT Women’s Champion will be facing Zelina Vega off camera at tonight’s show in Glendale, Arizona.

– Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai have released the first episode of their podcast. You can check out the video below for Zelvx and Charlie Girl, which is described as follows: