WWE News: Becky Lynch On Her Emotional Match With Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest Explains Attack on Shinsuke Nakamura

November 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch spoke with Ariel Helwani at Survivor Series and discussed her match with Charlotte Flair. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Becky Lynch spoke to Ariel Helwani immediately after #SurvivorSeries. Despite picking up the win against Charlotte Flair she knows that this week and build-up has been emotionally and mentally draining. No gimmicks here, just her unfiltered thoughts.”

– The company also posted the following video of Damian Priest talking about his attack of Shinsuke Nakamura that caused his DQ loss at the PPV:

