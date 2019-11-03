WWE News: Becky Lynch Greets Fans at Ringside Fest (Video), More Superstar Photos From Convention, Full Survivor Series 2005 Match Video

– As noted, a number of WWE Superstars appeared at today’s Ringside Fest, including Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and Nikki Cross. WWE released a clip of Becky Lynch at the event, which you can see below. There are also more photos of the Superstars at the event.

– WWE released a full Survivor Series 2005 Elimination Match video featuring Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown. The match featured Batista, Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley and JBL for Team Smackdown vs. Team Raw’s Shawn Michaels, Kane, Big Show, Carlito and Chris Masters. Orton was the sole survivor by pinning Michaels.