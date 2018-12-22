Quantcast

 

WWE News: Becky Lynch Tweets on Her Training in Ireland, Xavier Woods Takes a Kit Kat Break, and ECW Hidden Gem Set for Sunday

December 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch Bloodied

As previously reported, Becky Lynch went to train in Ireland with Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh. She shared a tweet and photos earlier today on her visit, which you can see below.

Lynch pointed out how she is training and learning while the rest of the division is “painting each others toenails.”

– Xavier Woods shared this amusing Kit Kat break video this week on his Twitter account.

– Per WWE Network News, Sunday’s (Dec. 23) new WWE Network Hidden Gem will be a 2000 ECW match featuring The Sandman vs. Steve Corino vs. Justin Credible in a Triple Threat Match. Here’s the details:

ECW 12/23/2000 – An Extreme Christmas Gift [Duration: 00:09:11]
The Sandman takes on Steve Corino and Justin Credible in an extreme three-way dance from the last ECW event ever held at the ECW arena.

