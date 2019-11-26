WWE News: Becky Lynch Becomes Longest Reigning Raw Women’s Champ, The Undertaker Looks Back at WrestleMania Classics, Adam Cole and Tegan Nox on UUDD

– WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch now goes in the record books as the longest-reigning Raw women’s champion in company history. Lynch has held the title for 232 days, surpassing the record previously held by former champ, Ronda Rousey, which was 231 days. Becky Lynch won the title earlier this year at WrestleMania 35. She pinned Rousey in a Triple Threat match with Charlotte Flair to capture the title.

Sasha Banks currently has the shortest reign with the title at eight days for her fourth reign. It’s recognized as nine by WWE.

– WWE released a clip of The Undertaker talking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions where he looks back at his classic WrestleMania matches. You can check out that new clip below.

– Adam Cole and Tegan Nox are in a new UpUpDownDown video that was released today. You can check out that video below.