WWE News: Becky Lynch, Mandy Rose & More React to 2019 Royal Rumble, Sasha Banks Star Wars Statue Coming
January 28, 2022 | Posted by
– A new episode of WWE Playback features Becky Lynch, Mandy Rose, and others reaction to the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble. You can see the full video below:
– Sideshow Collectibles is releasing a new statue of Sasha Banks as Koska Reeves from The Mandalorian. The 11-inch (sixth scale) statue is made by Hot Toys and is available for pre-order at $270. You can see it here.
