WWE News: Becky Lynch To Open Tonight’s NXT, Big E. Praises Kofi Kingston’s Raw Performance

September 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Becky Lynch will kick off tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that the new NXT Women’s Champion will open tonight’s show, as you can see below:

– Big E. took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise Kofi Kingston’s performance against Ivar from last night’s Raw. The injured New Day member wrote:

“I’m clearly biased but I’m thankful we still get to watch @TrueKofi deliver incredible performances this deep into his career. Grateful for you, legend, while we still have you in the ring.”

