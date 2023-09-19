wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch To Open Tonight’s NXT, Big E. Praises Kofi Kingston’s Raw Performance
– Becky Lynch will kick off tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that the new NXT Women’s Champion will open tonight’s show, as you can see below:
The new NXT Women's Champion @BeckyLynchWWE will KICK OFF #WWENXT TONIGHT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/QWLoqOoR87
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2023
– Big E. took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise Kofi Kingston’s performance against Ivar from last night’s Raw. The injured New Day member wrote:
“I’m clearly biased but I’m thankful we still get to watch @TrueKofi deliver incredible performances this deep into his career. Grateful for you, legend, while we still have you in the ring.”
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) September 19, 2023
