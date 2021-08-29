wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Reacts to Smackdown Ratings Boost, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
August 29, 2021 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch saw the ratings boost for Smackdown this week, and she shared her thoughts about it online. As noted yesterday, the show saw a jump in numbers in the overnight ratings, although some of that is expected to be due to pre-emptions for NFL games. Lynch took to Twitter to give herself a new nickmane:
Ratings Rebecca
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 28, 2021
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at the best moments from this week’s Smackdown:
