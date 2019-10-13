WWE News: Becky Lynch Says She Runs ‘The Whole Damn Business,’ Edge Reaches 1 Million Followers, Devastating Last Man Standing Matches

– WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch looked back at a tweet from one year ago on October 11, 2018. One year ago, she wrote, “I was the first pick that sparked the division, the woman who built the division and the champ who now runs the division. #SD1000” Following becoming the No. 1 draft pick for Raw for this year’s WWE Draft, Becky Lynch wrote on Twitter. “One year update: my t-shirt might be different, but I now run the whole damn business.”

One year update: my t-shirt might be different, but I now run the whole damn business. https://t.co/aGviPjeBXP — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 12, 2019

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge has reached one million followers on his Instagram account. Earlier today, he posted a video where he thanked the fans for the milestone, which you can see below. The caption of his Instagram post reads as follows:

“Thanks everyone for getting me to 1m followers on The Gram yo! Here’s a little message, straight from the heart, completely transparent, so take everything I say with the utmost seriousness. Buuuut in all seriousness you can take this seriously; thank you, I’m glad you seemingly enjoy following my exploits in dadism and other ridiculosity.”

– WWE.com released a new playlist of highlights from some devastating Last Man Standing matches.