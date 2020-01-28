WWE News: Becky Lynch Tweets Not to Blame Her for Being the GOAT, Sheamus Turns 42, More Raw Video Highlights

– Yesterday, WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch posted a message on her Twitter account about why she is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). You can check out her tweet below. Lynch wrote, “Don’t blame me for being this good. Blame your favs for not being good enough. #GOAT.”

– WWE Superstar and former World champion Sheamus celebrates his birthday today. He turns 42 years old.

