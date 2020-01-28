wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Tweets Not to Blame Her for Being the GOAT, Sheamus Turns 42, More Raw Video Highlights
January 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Yesterday, WWE Superstar and Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch posted a message on her Twitter account about why she is the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). You can check out her tweet below. Lynch wrote, “Don’t blame me for being this good. Blame your favs for not being good enough. #GOAT.”
Don't blame me for being this good. Blame your favs for not being good enough. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/BYbZolVOaH
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 28, 2020
– WWE Superstar and former World champion Sheamus celebrates his birthday today. He turns 42 years old.
– WWE released more video highlights from last night’s show. You can check out those clips below.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Reveals When He Knew He Was Winning The Royal Rumble
- Jake Roberts Remembers His Snake Accidentally Biting Andre the Giant
- Alex Riley Discusses John Cena Not Liking Him During His WWE Stint, Offending Cena Backstage
- More Details on Edge Making His Surprise Return at Tonight’s Royal Rumble, Future In-Ring Status