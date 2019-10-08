WWE News: Becky Lynch Ready to Go to War With Asuka, Asuka Responds, Raw Video Highlights for This Week

– During last night’s Raw, WWE women’s tag team champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeated Raw women’s champ Becky Lynch and Smackdown women’s champ Charlotte Flair in a non-title match after Sane pinned Lynch. During the match, Lynch got the Green Mist form Asuka. After the match, Lynch commented on the incident on Twitter, which you can see below.

