WWE News: Becky Lynch Ready to Go to War With Asuka, Asuka Responds, Raw Video Highlights for This Week
– During last night’s Raw, WWE women’s tag team champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) defeated Raw women’s champ Becky Lynch and Smackdown women’s champ Charlotte Flair in a non-title match after Sane pinned Lynch. During the match, Lynch got the Green Mist form Asuka. After the match, Lynch commented on the incident on Twitter, which you can see below.
Becky Lynch wrote, “I hope this is a declaration of war. @WWEAsuka.” Asuka, who previously defeated Lynch by submission at WWE Royal Rumble 2019 in a title match, later responded, “Oh, it looks so delicious!
I hope this is a declaration of war. @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/J6Hgaa0JcL
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 8, 2019
🍈🙏😋 Oh, it looks so delicious!
I really want to try it! https://t.co/Eby26cGdnl
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) October 8, 2019
– WWE released video highlights for last night’s show. You can check out those highlights for last night’s edition of Raw below.
