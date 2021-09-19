wrestling / News

WWE Begins Its UK Tour Today

September 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE

WWE begins its tour of the UK today, running through Wednesday. The company is holding shows in Newcastle, London, Cardiff, and Glasgow, and you can see the announced cards below:

September 19th – Newcastle
• Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis
• Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens
• Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
• Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
• WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews
• Newcastle Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
• SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

September 20th – London
• Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis
• Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens
• Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
• Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
• Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews
• London Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
• SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

September 21st – Wales

September 22nd – Glasgow
• Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis
• Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens
• Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
• Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
• Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews
• Glasgow Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
• SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

