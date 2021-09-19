wrestling / News
WWE Begins Its UK Tour Today
WWE begins its tour of the UK today, running through Wednesday. The company is holding shows in Newcastle, London, Cardiff, and Glasgow, and you can see the announced cards below:
September 19th – Newcastle
• Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable and Otis
• Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens
• Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
• Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins
• WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews
• Newcastle Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal
• SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
September 20th – London
September 21st – Wales
September 22nd – Glasgow
