WWE News: Day Of Evolution Video, Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos for the Week, and Rey Mysterio Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

– WWE released a new behind-the-scenes “Day Of” video for last month’s Evolution event, with some special, exclusive footage. You can check out that video below.

– WWE.com released its photo gallery for the Top 25 Instagram photos this week for WWE Superstars. The picks this week included Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, and Bianca Belair.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today, featuring artist Rob Schamberger creating some new Rey Mysterio artwork. You can check out that video in the player below.