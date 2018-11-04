Quantcast

 

WWE News: Day Of Evolution Video, Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos for the Week, and Rey Mysterio Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

November 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Evolution

– WWE released a new behind-the-scenes “Day Of” video for last month’s Evolution event, with some special, exclusive footage. You can check out that video below.

WWE.com released its photo gallery for the Top 25 Instagram photos this week for WWE Superstars. The picks this week included Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, and Bianca Belair.

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today, featuring artist Rob Schamberger creating some new Rey Mysterio artwork. You can check out that video in the player below.

