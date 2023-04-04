wrestling / News

WWE News: Behind the Scenes of WrestleMania 39 ‘Goodfellas’ Promo With The Bloodline, Raw After WrestleMania Video Highlights

April 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Royal Rumble - Roman Reigns The Bloodline Image Credit: BT Sport, WWE

– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns shared a behind-the-scenes video of the WrestleMania 39 “Goodfellas” promo video. You can check out the behind-the-scenes clip below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw after WrestleMania:






















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Roman Reigns, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading