WWE News: Behind the Scenes of WrestleMania 39 ‘Goodfellas’ Promo With The Bloodline, Raw After WrestleMania Video Highlights
April 4, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns shared a behind-the-scenes video of the WrestleMania 39 “Goodfellas” promo video. You can check out the behind-the-scenes clip below:
Behind the Greatness. ☝🏽🩸#WrestleMania #TribalChief @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa pic.twitter.com/whOfyNbSIC
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 31, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw after WrestleMania:
