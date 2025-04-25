wrestling / News

WWE News: New Video Goes Behind The Scenes of WrestleMania 41, Alternate Looks at Bron Breakker Spear

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WrestleMania 41 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a new video looking behind the scenes of WrestleMania 41. You can see the video below, described as follows:

Go backstage with Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Becky Lynch and more WWE Superstars during an unforgettable WrestleMania 41.

– Another video posted by the company to YouTube features alternate angles of Bron Breakker’s spear of Carlito at the show:

