WWE News: Most Disliked YouTube Video, Bella Twins In Health Magazine, More
December 20, 2019 | Posted by
– According to Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Charlotte Flair replacing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 was the most disliked WWE video on YouTube in 2019. The video had 73,000 dislikes, with only 27,000 likes. Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend from Hell in a Cell came in second with 48,000 dislikes.
– Check out photos from THe Bella Twins in Health Magazine.
