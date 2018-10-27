WWE News: Top 5 Women’s Title Matches, Another Video With The Merrell and Bella Twins, and Website Spotlights

– The Merrell Twins shared a new video where they interact with The Bella Twins and get to play WWE Superstars for a Day. You can check out that video below.

– WWE counted down the best women championship matches on Instagram earlier today. The rankings for the Top 5 are available below:

5. Asuka vs. Ember Moon, NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III

4. Trish Stratus vs. Lita, Raw – 2004

3. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks, Raw – 2016

2. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch, WrestleMania 32

1. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, NXT TakeOVer: Brooklyn

https://www.instagram.com/wwe/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading

– WWE.com, WWE and Girl Up hosted a special Sports for a Purpose Forum in New York this week ahead of Evolution. As previously reported, Girl Up and WWE announced a multi-year partnership to support the creation of Sports For a Purpose. The venture is set to launch in the fall of 2019.