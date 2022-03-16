wrestling / News
WWE News: Bella Twins Remember Scott Hall, Candice LeRae Plays WWE 2K22
March 15, 2022 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins paid tribute to the late Scott Hall in their latest YouTube video. You can see the video below with Nikki and Brie sharing their memories of Hall, who passed away on Monday:
– Candice LeRae played some WWE 2K22 in her latest video:
