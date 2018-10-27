wrestling / News
WWE News: Videos of The Bella Twins on The Tonight Show, Sasha Banks Appears on The Real Daytime, and Evolution Diary Features Becky Lynch
October 27, 2018 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) were on The Tonight Show this week to promote Sunday’s Evolution show. You can check out some videos of their appearance this week below.
– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared on The Real Daytime this week. You can check out a video of her appearance on the show below.
The legendary @SnoopDogg isn't the ONLY famous relative @SashaBanksWWE has! She stopped by @TheRealDaytime to explain… https://t.co/0d0f8YpXEK
— WWE (@WWE) October 27, 2018
– WWE released a video diary for this weekend’s Evolution with Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch. You can check out that video int he player below.