WWE News: Videos of The Bella Twins on The Tonight Show, Sasha Banks Appears on The Real Daytime, and Evolution Diary Features Becky Lynch

October 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bella Twins WWE Emmy Bellas

– The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) were on The Tonight Show this week to promote Sunday’s Evolution show. You can check out some videos of their appearance this week below.



– WWE Superstar Sasha Banks appeared on The Real Daytime this week. You can check out a video of her appearance on the show below.

– WWE released a video diary for this weekend’s Evolution with Smackdown women’s champion Becky Lynch. You can check out that video int he player below.

Becky Lynch, Bella Twins, Sasha Banks, The Tonight Show, Jeffrey Harris

