WWE News: Bella Twins Hit YouTube Milestone, Stock Down
July 24, 2020 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins have hit a new milestone on YouTube and released a video to celebrate. Nikki and Brie Bella posted a new video celebrating the fact that they’ve surpassed three million subscribers. The video features the twins, Stephanie McMahon, Alexa Bliss, Paige, Nia Jax, Natalya, Renee Young, Maria Menounos, and more:
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.72 on Friday, down $0.84 (1.84%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.68% on the day.
