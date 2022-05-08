wrestling / News
WWE News: Best of Backlash Livestream, Top 10 Superteams
May 8, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE has its Best of Backlash livestream online leading up to tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash. You can check out the livestream below, featuring the best matches from the event’s history:
– The company also posted theis week’s WWE Top 10 video, looking at the top “superteams”:
