WWE News: Best of Backlash Livestream, Top 10 Superteams

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has its Best of Backlash livestream online leading up to tonight’s WrestleMania Backlash. You can check out the livestream below, featuring the best matches from the event’s history:

– The company also posted theis week’s WWE Top 10 video, looking at the top “superteams”:

