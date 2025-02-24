wrestling / News
WWE News: Best Of Gunther In EVOLVE, AJ Styles & Penta Meet & Greets Before MSG Raw
February 24, 2025 | Posted by
– A new video from the WWE Vault looks at Gunther’s best moments in EVOLVE. You can see the full video below, described as follows:
See Gunther before he rose to become World Heavyweight Champion in WWE, as he takes on the best the independent scene has to offer in EVOLVE Wrestling. Watch The Ring General trade blows with hard-hitting competitors like Chris Hero, Timothy Thatcher and Daisuke Sekimoto and grapple with technical masters like Zack Sabre Jr.!
– PWInsider reports that AJ Styles and Penta are set for meet & greets before the March 10th episode of Raw in Madison Square Garden for those fans who have bought On Location packages.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Thinks Controversy With AEW Ring At Grand Slam: Australia Was Absurd
- Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Ryan Nemeth Files a Lawsuit Against CM Punk, Tony Khan, & AEW, Alleges Assault & Breach of Contract
- Sami Zayn On How It Feels To Take A Package Piledriver At His Age