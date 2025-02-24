WWE News: Best Of Gunther In EVOLVE, AJ Styles & Penta Meet & Greets Before MSG Raw

– A new video from the WWE Vault looks at Gunther’s best moments in EVOLVE. You can see the full video below, described as follows:

See Gunther before he rose to become World Heavyweight Champion in WWE, as he takes on the best the independent scene has to offer in EVOLVE Wrestling. Watch The Ring General trade blows with hard-hitting competitors like Chris Hero, Timothy Thatcher and Daisuke Sekimoto and grapple with technical masters like Zack Sabre Jr.!

– PWInsider reports that AJ Styles and Penta are set for meet & greets before the March 10th episode of Raw in Madison Square Garden for those fans who have bought On Location packages.