WWE News: Best Matches of 2020 Series on Network, Top 10 Shocking Smackdown Moments of The Year

– WWE has posted a new collection in their “Best of” WWE Network series, looking at the 10 best matches of 2020. You can see the intro video below with Wade Barrett, who hosts the series. The top 10 matches as listed are as follows:

10. NXT Championship Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (NXT Takeover 31)

9. NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 36)

8. NXT UK Championship Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Walter (October 29th NXT UK)

7. WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (Clash of Champions 2020)

6. Intercontinental Championship Tournament Final: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles (June 12, 2020 SmackDown)

5. Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match: Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles (Clash of Champions 2020)

4. Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre (Survivor Series 2020)

3. Greatest Wrestling Match Ever: Edge vs. Randy Orton (Backlash 2020)

2. SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (Hell in a Cell 2020)

1. Boneyard Match: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania 36)

– WWE also posted their latest Top 10 video, looking at Smackdown’s most shocking moments of 2020: