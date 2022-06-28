wrestling / News
WWE Best Moment Voting Candidates Revealed for 2022 ESPY Awards
– ESPN has revealed the nominations for this year’s 2022 ESPY Awards. Fans will be able to vote for the Best WWE Moment of 2022 for this year’s ESPY Awards. Here is the various match selections for the Best WWE Moment category. The best moment will be selected from the following tournament-style brackets:
BEST WWE MOMENT
MATCH 1
Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble
Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania
MATCH 2
John Cena returns at Money In The Bank
Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble
MATCH 3
WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)
Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2
MATCH 4
Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship
Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania
MATCH 5
Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)
The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania
MATCH 6
Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam
Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame
MATCH 7
Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel
Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8
Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns
Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania
The 2022 ESPYS Awards will air live on July 20 at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST on ABC from Los Angeles, California. Fan voting for all categories, including Best WWE Moment, for the ESPY Awards is open now at ESPYS.com. Voting will be open until Sunday, July 17.
More Trending Stories
- Bryan Danielson, Paul Wight Appear In WWE Raw Videos Congratulating John Cena on 20 Years
- WWE Alumnus Mario Mancini Corroborates Allegation That Vince McMahon Raped Female Referee
- Tony Khan Asked If AEW Will Provide Assistance To Employees With Abortion Costs
- Claudio Castagnoli Comments On AEW Debut, Talks Dream Opponents