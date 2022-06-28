WWE Best Moment Voting Candidates Revealed for 2022 ESPY Awards

– ESPN has revealed the nominations for this year’s 2022 ESPY Awards. Fans will be able to vote for the Best WWE Moment of 2022 for this year’s ESPY Awards. Here is the various match selections for the Best WWE Moment category. The best moment will be selected from the following tournament-style brackets:

BEST WWE MOMENT

MATCH 1

Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair wins RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania

MATCH 2

John Cena returns at Money In The Bank

Ronda Rousey returns 4 months after giving birth to win Royal Rumble

MATCH 3

WWE welcomes back fans with full live crowd (Smackdown 7/16)

Stone Cold stuns Vince McMahon, Austin Theory, and Pat McAfee on WrestleMania Night 2

MATCH 4

Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win both the Universal & WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE at WrestleMania

MATCH 5

Big E cashes in Money In The Bank briefcase and wins WWE Championship (RAW 9/13)

The Miz turns on Logan Paul at WrestleMania

MATCH 6

Becky Lynch returns at SummerSlam

Undertaker inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame

MATCH 7

Edge defeats Seth Rollins in a Hell In A Cell match at Crown Jewel

Wee man body slams Sami Zayn at WrestleMania MATCH 8

Brock Lesnar returns at SummerSlam to confront Roman Reigns

Stone Cold returns to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania