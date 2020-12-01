wrestling / News
WWE News: Best of New Day Added to Network, Titus O’Neil & Batista Give to Charity
– WWE has added a Best of the New Day collection to the WWE Network. The collection features the following, per PWInsider:
* The New Day versus Tyson Kidd and Cesaro for the WWE World Tag Team Championship, Extreme Rules 2015
* Lucha Dragons versus Los Matadors versus The New Day versus The Primetime Players for the WWE World Tag Team Championship, Summerslam 2015
* The Usos versus The Lucha Dragons versus The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match), TLC 2015
* AJ Styles and Chris Jericho versus The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship, Raw, March 7, 2016
* The Usos versus The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Summerslam 2017
* The Usos versus The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Hell in a Cell Match), Hell in a Cell 2017
* The New Day versus The Shield, Survivor Series 2017
* Tag Team Gauntlet Match, SmackDown, March 26, 2019
* New Day Farewell to SmackDown, SmackDown, October 16, 2020
– Titus O’Neil noted on Twitter that he was giving to some local charitable causes for Giving Tuesday, as you can see below, with Batista chiming in as well:
It's #GivingTuesday
My Family @BFFTampa and I have chosen to donate $127,500 in total to @metroministries -$100k@FLSheriffsYR-$10k
@UF Foundation-$10k and @MANNAFoodBank -$7,500
I hope this & others inspire you to find a charity to give to as well. #SpreadHope #JoyOfGiving pic.twitter.com/KnmGxwgAkG
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 1, 2020
My brother @TitusOneilWWE gave $127,500 to charities on this #GivingTuesday. I’m donating to @BFFTampa so they can do even more good. For every dollar donated today, I will match up to $10k! Donate here:👇🏾 https://t.co/tNdVDanD5z pic.twitter.com/jXDrqCyJtT
— Super Duper Fly (@DaveBautista) December 1, 2020
