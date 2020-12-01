WWE News: Best of New Day Added to Network, Titus O’Neil & Batista Give to Charity

– WWE has added a Best of the New Day collection to the WWE Network. The collection features the following, per PWInsider:

* The New Day versus Tyson Kidd and Cesaro for the WWE World Tag Team Championship, Extreme Rules 2015

* Lucha Dragons versus Los Matadors versus The New Day versus The Primetime Players for the WWE World Tag Team Championship, Summerslam 2015

* The Usos versus The Lucha Dragons versus The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match), TLC 2015

* AJ Styles and Chris Jericho versus The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship, Raw, March 7, 2016

* The Usos versus The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Summerslam 2017

* The Usos versus The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Hell in a Cell Match), Hell in a Cell 2017

* The New Day versus The Shield, Survivor Series 2017

* Tag Team Gauntlet Match, SmackDown, March 26, 2019

* New Day Farewell to SmackDown, SmackDown, October 16, 2020

– Titus O’Neil noted on Twitter that he was giving to some local charitable causes for Giving Tuesday, as you can see below, with Batista chiming in as well: