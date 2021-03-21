wrestling / News

WWE News: Best of Steve Austin Added to Peacock, Asuka Makes Cheese Fondue

March 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Best of WWE Steve Austin The Rock

– Peacock has added the latest Best of WWE special, focusing on Steve Austin. The episode is currently available on the streaming service, running at three hours and 22 minutes and described as follows:

“The Texas Rattlesnake stomps mudholes and delivers Stunners to opponents.”

– Asuka’s latest video on her YouTube channel has her making cheese fondue:

