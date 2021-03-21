wrestling / News
WWE News: Best of Steve Austin Added to Peacock, Asuka Makes Cheese Fondue
March 21, 2021 | Posted by
– Peacock has added the latest Best of WWE special, focusing on Steve Austin. The episode is currently available on the streaming service, running at three hours and 22 minutes and described as follows:
“The Texas Rattlesnake stomps mudholes and delivers Stunners to opponents.”
– Asuka’s latest video on her YouTube channel has her making cheese fondue:
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Kazuchika Okada & Harold Meij Not Getting Along, Potential AEW & NJPW Supershow, Okada vs. Omega
- Barry Orton, Uncle Of Randy Orton, Dead At 62
- Daniel Bryan Reveals the Dream Matchups That Interest Him in AEW, ROH, NXT & NJPW
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.20.21 – Paul Heyman on Eric Bischoff in The Hall of Fame, Spoiling WrestleMania, and More!