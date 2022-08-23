WWE News: Beth Phoenix Appears On Raw to Save Edge, Bayley Defeats Aliyah

– Beth Phoenix made her on-screen return to WWE on Raw, making the save for her husband Edge. Monday’s show saw Edge defeat Damian Priest in the main event, after which he prepared to do a Con-Chair-To before Rhea Ripley low blowed him. Finn Balor then delivered a Coup de Grace before Phoenix came out and grabbed the chair, forcing the three to retreat:

– Bayley worked her first on-screen WWE match since she came back from knee surgery on tonight’s show. Bayley defeated Aliyah on the episode, and you can see a clip below: