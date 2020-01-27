wrestling

WWE News: Beth Phoenix & Randy Orton Comment On Edge’s Return, Drew McIntyre Thanks Fans

January 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Edge Orton Royal Rumble

– Beth Phoenix took to social media to comment on her husband Edge’s return at WWE Royal Rumble.

– Randy Orton, Edge’s former tag team partner and the man that eliminated him from the Rumble, also commented.

– Drew McIntyre thanked fans for their support following Royal Rumble win.

– Roman Reigns commented on his Royal Rumble day.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, Edge, Randy Orton, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading