wrestling
WWE News: Beth Phoenix & Randy Orton Comment On Edge’s Return, Drew McIntyre Thanks Fans
– Beth Phoenix took to social media to comment on her husband Edge’s return at WWE Royal Rumble.
Me: Hey Adam…I got a sitter for Sunday…what do you want to do for date night? @EdgeRatedR : #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/N3MYIsGB71
— Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 27, 2020
– Randy Orton, Edge’s former tag team partner and the man that eliminated him from the Rumble, also commented.
Imagine that. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/QPddHad9cL
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) January 27, 2020
– Drew McIntyre thanked fans for their support following Royal Rumble win.
The outpour of support since last night has been overwhelming. Fans, peers, family, friends, thank you!!! I promise to get back to everyone when I can….if this is a dream, do me a favor and don’t wake me up #ImGoingToWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m4kyQODQfv
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2020
– Roman Reigns commented on his Royal Rumble day.
Yesterday was so full of emotions. A mentally, physically and emotionally draining day. Cherish those around you and enjoy every day we have together. Thank you Houston for hosting the #RoyalRumble and to everyone who chooses to support and love one another. pic.twitter.com/UJPzStMrIR
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Alex Riley Discusses John Cena Not Liking Him During His WWE Stint, Offending Cena Backstage
- More Details on Edge Making His Surprise Return at Tonight’s Royal Rumble, Future In-Ring Status
- Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Reportedly Had Backstage Altercation at Royal Rumble
- Vampiro On Hulk Hogan Putting Him Over On Nitro, People Disrespecting Hogan and Vince McMahon