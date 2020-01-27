– Beth Phoenix took to social media to comment on her husband Edge’s return at WWE Royal Rumble.

Me: Hey Adam…I got a sitter for Sunday…what do you want to do for date night? @EdgeRatedR : #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/N3MYIsGB71 — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 27, 2020

– Randy Orton, Edge’s former tag team partner and the man that eliminated him from the Rumble, also commented.

– Drew McIntyre thanked fans for their support following Royal Rumble win.

The outpour of support since last night has been overwhelming. Fans, peers, family, friends, thank you!!! I promise to get back to everyone when I can….if this is a dream, do me a favor and don’t wake me up #ImGoingToWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m4kyQODQfv — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2020

– Roman Reigns commented on his Royal Rumble day.