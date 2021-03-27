WWE News: Beth Phoenix Reacts to Edge Snapping on Smackdown, Apollo Crews Pins Big E. in Six-Man Tag Action

– Edge snapped once again on Smackdown, and Beth Phoenix took to Twitter to react to her husband’s apparent heel turn. Tonight’s show ended with Edge losing it after Adam Pearce announced that Daniel Bryan was being added to the WWE Universal Championship match between Edge and Roman Reigns for the PPV and attacked both Reigns and Bryan with chair shots, then attacked WWE officials as well.

Phoenix, who is on the commentary team for NXT, wrote on Twitter simply, “What did you do.” Edge has yet to comment on his attack.

What did you do. — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) March 27, 2021

– WWE posted a clip from the six-man tag team match on Smackdown in which Big E. and the Street Profits faced Apollo Crews, Chad Gable, and Otis. The latter team got the win after Crews pinned E.: