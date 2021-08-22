WWE News: Beth Phoenix Reacts to Edge’s SummerSlam Entrance, New Becky Lynch Shirt, Mia Yim Plays Beyond Two Souls

Edge brought back his Brood entrance for last night’s SummerSlam, and Beth Phoenix took to social media to react. Phoenix, who is married to Edge, wrote:

“I sat in the crowd in 1999 and watched #TheBrood bring something so damn cool & unique to the Attitude Era. 22 years later I got to do it again. What a life. #SummerSlam”

pic.twitter.com/c50LhbajLA — Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) August 22, 2021

– WWE Shop has released Becky Lynch’s “The Man Is in Town” T-shirt following her return at SummerSlam. You can see it here.

– Mia Yim’s latest video sees her playing Beyond Two Souls: