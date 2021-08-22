wrestling / News
WWE News: Beth Phoenix Reacts to Edge’s SummerSlam Entrance, New Becky Lynch Shirt, Mia Yim Plays Beyond Two Souls
August 22, 2021 | Posted by
Edge brought back his Brood entrance for last night’s SummerSlam, and Beth Phoenix took to social media to react. Phoenix, who is married to Edge, wrote:
“I sat in the crowd in 1999 and watched #TheBrood bring something so damn cool & unique to the Attitude Era. 22 years later I got to do it again. What a life. #SummerSlam”
I sat in the crowd in 1999 and watched #TheBrood bring something so damn cool & unique to the Attitude Era. 22 years later I got to do it again. What a life. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/c50LhbajLA
— Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) August 22, 2021
– WWE Shop has released Becky Lynch’s “The Man Is in Town” T-shirt following her return at SummerSlam. You can see it here.
– Mia Yim’s latest video sees her playing Beyond Two Souls:
