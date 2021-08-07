wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Beats Zelina Vega on Smackdown, Paul Heyman Responds to John Cena Getting SummerSlam Match

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bianca Belair got past Zelina Vega tonight to stay on course for a Smackdown Women’s Championship match at SummerSlam. Belair pinned Vega in a title match on tonight’s show, and you can see highlights below. The champion is set to defend her title against Sasha Banks at SummerSlam.

– WWE also posted a clip of Paul Heyman verbally taking John Cena to task for signing Finn Balor’s contract for a title match at SummerSlam, after which Big E. showed up to remind people that he’s Mr. Money in the Bank:

