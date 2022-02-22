wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop From Raw Praised Backstage, Damian Priest Match Was Late Addition to Show

February 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair Doudrop WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Bianca Belair and Doudrop earned high marks backstage for their match on tonight’s Raw, per a report. PWInsider reports that the match between the two had a lot of people raving backstage at the show.

– The site also notes that the Damian Priest vs. Shelton Benjamin match was a “very late” addition to the show.

