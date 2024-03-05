wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Makes Her Elimination Chamber Gear, UpUpDownDown Plays Wheel Of Fortune
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
– Bianca Belair showed off the making of her ring gear for Elimination Chamber in a new video. Belair posted to TikTok with the video of her gear creation, which you can see below:
@biancabelairwwe Watch me make my gear for Elimination Chamber… well the part that I recorded… 😂😂 Yall, I be trying to record but the fact that I am doing this gear in a day at home and the rest I have to do on the road, on airplanes, airports, hotel rooms, backstage… makes it hard to catch all of the moments. It really gets more challenging to still make my own gear with the schedule; so I really appreciate that yall appreciate it! Becasue your girl be tired! #ESTofWWE #EliminationChamber #SewingIsDope #DIY #BiancaBelair ♬ original sound – Bianca Belair
– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown features TYler Breeze, Big E. and Kofi Kingston playing Wheel of Fortune:
More Trending Stories
- Darby Allin Has Been Medically Cleared To Climb Mount Everest, Leaves This Month
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Tapping Into Sting Nostalgia, His Strategy In WCW
- Note On Sting’s Retirement, AEW & Tony Khan Insisted He Go Out As Champion
- Sting Says AEW Revolution Match Is In Top Three Of His Career, Talks AEW Future