WWE News: Bianca Belair Makes Her Elimination Chamber Gear, UpUpDownDown Plays Wheel Of Fortune

– Bianca Belair showed off the making of her ring gear for Elimination Chamber in a new video. Belair posted to TikTok with the video of her gear creation, which you can see below:

#EliminationChamber #SewingIsDope #DIY #BiancaBelair ♬ original sound – Bianca Belair @biancabelairwwe Watch me make my gear for Elimination Chamber… well the part that I recorded… 😂😂 Yall, I be trying to record but the fact that I am doing this gear in a day at home and the rest I have to do on the road, on airplanes, airports, hotel rooms, backstage… makes it hard to catch all of the moments. It really gets more challenging to still make my own gear with the schedule; so I really appreciate that yall appreciate it! Becasue your girl be tired! #ESTofWWE

– The latest episode of UpUpDownDown features TYler Breeze, Big E. and Kofi Kingston playing Wheel of Fortune: