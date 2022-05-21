wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Faces Rhea Ripley After Smackdown, Match Advertisted For Madison Square Garden Raw
– Bianca Belair battled Rhea Ripley following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Belair pinned Ripley with the KOD.
– The site also reports that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins were locally advertised tonight for the July 25th episode of Raw in Madison Square Garden. Also advertised were RKO-Bro, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.
