WWE News: Bianca Belair Faces Rhea Ripley After Smackdown, Match Advertisted For Madison Square Garden Raw

– Bianca Belair battled Rhea Ripley following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Belair pinned Ripley with the KOD.

– The site also reports that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins were locally advertised tonight for the July 25th episode of Raw in Madison Square Garden. Also advertised were RKO-Bro, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.