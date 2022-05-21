wrestling / News

WWE News: Bianca Belair Faces Rhea Ripley After Smackdown, Match Advertisted For Madison Square Garden Raw

May 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Bianca Belair battled Rhea Ripley following tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Belair pinned Ripley with the KOD.

– The site also reports that Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins were locally advertised tonight for the July 25th episode of Raw in Madison Square Garden. Also advertised were RKO-Bro, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, RAW, Rhea Ripley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading