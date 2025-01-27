WWE News: Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Appearing At NBA Game, John Cena Filming In Budapest

– Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are set to appear at an NBA game later this week. The NBA has announced that Wednesday’s Indiana Pacers home game against the Detroit Pistons is a WWE Night with the two stars in attendance and a limited edition Tyrese Haliburton WWE Bobblehead.

– PWInsider reports that John Cena is filming for the Matchbox film in Budapest this week ahead of his return to the ring as part of the Royal Rumble on Saturday.