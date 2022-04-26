WWE News: Bianca Belair Retains Women’s Title On Raw, Liv Morgan Brawls With Rhea Ripley

– Bianca Belair defeated Sonya Deville three times to retain her Raw Women’s Championship on this week’s Raw. Deville attempted to restart the match twice after she lost by countout and DQ, but was finally defeated by pinfall. You can see a clip below, as well as Deville taking her frustrations out on Carmella and Queen Zelina:

– Liv Morgan interrupted an interview with Rhea Ripley seeking revenge for Ripley’s attack last week, and the two brawled as you can see below: