wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E. Praises Je’Von Evans Following NXT, Drew McIntyre Sends Message To SGW

May 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Je'Von Evans WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Big E. is a big fan of Je’Von Evans, praising the NXT star after this week’s show. Evans defeated Ora Mensah on Tuesday’s episode, and the New Day member posted to Twitter after the match to note that he’s a “Massive @WWEJeVonEvans fan.”

Evans replied to the tweet as you can see below.

– Drew McIntyre appeared in a video posted by Soft Ground Wrestling in which he expressed his gratitude to the Ugandan promotion’s landlord Mr. Sylus. You can see the video below, in which McIntyre thanks Sylus for his support and said he’s a big fan, hoping that WWE can one day make it “to your part of the world” to host a show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big E., Drew McIntyre, Je'Von Evans, Soft Ground Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading