WWE News: Big E. Praises Je’Von Evans Following NXT, Drew McIntyre Sends Message To SGW
– Big E. is a big fan of Je’Von Evans, praising the NXT star after this week’s show. Evans defeated Ora Mensah on Tuesday’s episode, and the New Day member posted to Twitter after the match to note that he’s a “Massive @WWEJeVonEvans fan.”
Evans replied to the tweet as you can see below.
Vice Versa OG🙏🏾❤️🔥
— Je’Von Evans (@WWEJeVonEvans) May 15, 2024
– Drew McIntyre appeared in a video posted by Soft Ground Wrestling in which he expressed his gratitude to the Ugandan promotion’s landlord Mr. Sylus. You can see the video below, in which McIntyre thanks Sylus for his support and said he’s a big fan, hoping that WWE can one day make it “to your part of the world” to host a show:
@DMcIntyreWWE pleads before the landlord Mr Sylus , the owner of the land where @SGWug is hosted not to evict the crew until further notice. He asks him to be patient until the funds for purchase of land are raised of 45000$. Promises one day WWE will show up in Uganda. pic.twitter.com/9cBhNxil2r
— SGW @soft ground wrestling Uganda (@SGWug) May 15, 2024
