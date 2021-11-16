wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E. Takes Out Jay Uso On Raw, Liv Morgan Confronts Becky Lynch
November 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Big E. used Jey Uso to send a message to Roman Reigns on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw E. team with RK-Bro against The Usos and Seth Rollins in a six man tag team match. After the bout, E. grabbed Jey and told him to tell Reigns that he received his message, then hit him with the Big Ending:
– Liv Morgan confronted Becky Lynch on tonight’s show. Morgan has a Raw Women’s Championship match coming up and you can see a clip of the segment below:
#WWERaw #WomensChampion @BeckyLynchWWE is making it crystal clear to @YaOnlyLivvOnce that she doesn't plan on losing her title ANY time soon… pic.twitter.com/FJFngYTWsN
— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2021
