WWE News: Big E. Takes Out Jay Uso On Raw, Liv Morgan Confronts Becky Lynch

– Big E. used Jey Uso to send a message to Roman Reigns on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw E. team with RK-Bro against The Usos and Seth Rollins in a six man tag team match. After the bout, E. grabbed Jey and told him to tell Reigns that he received his message, then hit him with the Big Ending:

– Liv Morgan confronted Becky Lynch on tonight’s show. Morgan has a Raw Women’s Championship match coming up and you can see a clip of the segment below: