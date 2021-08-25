wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E. Talks Working With Wale in WWE 24 Extra, Riddle Answers Fan Questions

August 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Big E

– A new extra scene from WWE 24 features Big E. discuss his WrestleMania experience with Wale. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Big E reflects on the memorable experience of competing in his first WrestleMania singles match in his hometown and having Wale rap him to the ring in this bonus scene from WWE 24.”

– Riddle answers a few fan questions in the following WWE video:

