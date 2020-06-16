WWE News: Big Show Returns on Raw, Nia Jax vs. Asuka Clip

– The Big Show made his return on Monday’s Raw to face down the giant ninja from Backlash. Tonight’s episode saw the Street Profits and Viking Raiders take on the group of ninjas led by Akira Tozawa from last night’s Backlash segment. Show came out and took out the ninjas after the match, then stared off with Tozawa and the giant ninja before leaving. He later gave Christian a pep talk backstage before Christian’s ill-fated match with Randy Orton.

As reported last night, the giant was played by NXT developmental talent Jordan Omogbehin.

How do you combat a BIG NINJA? With a BIG SHOW, of course!#WWERaw @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/c9xlGDU8UF — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

– WWE shared a clip from the Nia Jax vs. Asuka rematch on Raw, which saw Asuka pick up the win: