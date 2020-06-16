wrestling / News
WWE News: Big Show Returns on Raw, Nia Jax vs. Asuka Clip
– The Big Show made his return on Monday’s Raw to face down the giant ninja from Backlash. Tonight’s episode saw the Street Profits and Viking Raiders take on the group of ninjas led by Akira Tozawa from last night’s Backlash segment. Show came out and took out the ninjas after the match, then stared off with Tozawa and the giant ninja before leaving. He later gave Christian a pep talk backstage before Christian’s ill-fated match with Randy Orton.
As reported last night, the giant was played by NXT developmental talent Jordan Omogbehin.
How do you combat a BIG NINJA?
With a BIG SHOW, of course!#WWERaw @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/c9xlGDU8UF
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020
BIG NINJA…meet @WWETheBigShow!
The VIKING PROFITS brought backup on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/i974zuomro
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020
Nothin' like a @WWETheBigShow pep talk to put some things in perspective…
Should @Christian4Peeps accept @RandyOrton's challenge tonight?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/PsHxb4m5U5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 16, 2020
– WWE shared a clip from the Nia Jax vs. Asuka rematch on Raw, which saw Asuka pick up the win:
MOMENTUM is on the side of @NiaJaxWWE after a VICIOUS powerbomb to @WWEAsuka in this #WWERaw #WomensTitle encounter!
Who will WIN? pic.twitter.com/axoIb41uEn
— WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020
