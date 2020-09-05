WWE Billing Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez on NXT as ‘Battle of the Badasses’

WWE has an official name for the steel cage match between Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez on next week’s “Super Tuesday” episode of NXT. WWE is now billing the match, which will air on Tuesday’s episode, as “The Battle of the Badasses.”

You can see the full announcement below:

Rhea Ripley to face off with Mercedes Martinez inside a Steel Cage at NXT Super Tuesday II

Rhea Ripley is tired of playing games with Mercedes Martinez and The Robert Stone Brand, and she isn’t hiding it.

That’s why she has called for Martinez to face her inside a Steel Cage — a challenge her rival eagerly accepted, setting the stage for The Battle of The Badasses in the main event of NXT Super Tuesday II.

Martinez and The Robert Stone Brand have been a gigantic thorn in The Nightmare’s side for weeks. First, Martinez intervened in Ripley’s bout against Dakota Kai, costing her a potential NXT Women’s Championship opportunity against Io Shirai.

Teaming up last month with Shotzi Blackheart to face Martinez and Robert Stone Brand compatriot Aliyah, Ripley fired back with a devastating powerbomb to Martinez on the concrete.

That wasn’t enough to keep Martinez at bay. She again antagonized Ripley two weeks ago, ambushing her during a tag team match against Kai and Raquel González, costing her another victory.

Now, Ripley’s looking to put an end to her issue with Martinez once and for all in an unforgiving Steel Cage Match. But with Martinez more than eager for a battle, who will emerge victorious?

Don’t miss what promises to be a brutal encounter on NXT Super Tuesday, Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!