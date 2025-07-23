wrestling / News

WWE News: Blake Monroe Wins First NXT Singles Match, Oba Femi Retains Title

July 22, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blake Monroe WWE NXT 7-22-25 Image Credit: WWE

– Blake Monroe picked up a win in her first NXT TV singles match on this week’s show. The Glamour defeated Wren Sinclair in short order, pinning her with a double arm DDT.

After the match, Jordynne Grace managed to evade Ava’s ban on her being in the building and went after Monroe, but security got in the way. Grace took out the security but got headbutted by Monroe, who then hit the double arm DDT on Grace into a chair at ringside.

– Oba Femi won a slobberknocker of a battle against Yoshiki Inamura and Josh Briggs in the main event of tonight’s show. Femi picked up the win to retain his NXT Championship when Inamura had the match won, but Briggs prevented him from getting the pinfall by first pulling the ref out and then putting Femi’s hand on the ropes. Femi was able to recover as Briggs and Inamura fought, laying out Briggs and hitting his Fall From Grace for the win.

