WWE News: Bloodline Not Set For Next Week’s Smackdown, Post-Show Dark Match, Dakota Kai Note

– The Bloodline are not set to be at next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the word backstage at Friday’s show was neither The Usos nor Solo Sikoa will be at next week’s taping, which is in Toronto, and Roman Reigns was never scheduled for the show.

– The report also notes that Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya in the post-show dark match.

– Dakota Kai made an appearance on tonight’s show, but she was not intially scheduled. PWInsider reports that Kai was called at the last minute to come in, similar to how she was called in for SummerSlam.