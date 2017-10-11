wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Blu-ray Releases Canceled, Karl Anderson Reacts to Monday’s Loss to Jason Jordan
-According to wrestlingdvdnetwork.com, Blu-ray versions of the upcoming WWE NXT: From Secret to Sensation and 1997: Dawn of The Attitude DVDs have been canceled. The cancellation is reportedly driven by under-performing sales of WWE Blu-rays as well as lack of retailer support for the Blu-ray format. The Attitude Era DVD was released last week, but customers received a notice on the Blu-ray cancellation just one day before the release.
– Karl Anderson posted the following on Twitter, reacting to Monday’s loss to Jason Jordan and the tender moment Jordan shared with Kurt Angle after the match…
This is sweet.
I had this firey new baby face, new to #NewYork ,beat too, until he violently attacked my #Heater , @LukeGallowsWWE https://t.co/kb8FMGknRc
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 11, 2017