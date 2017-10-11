 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Blu-ray Releases Canceled, Karl Anderson Reacts to Monday’s Loss to Jason Jordan

October 11, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia

-According to wrestlingdvdnetwork.com, Blu-ray versions of the upcoming WWE NXT: From Secret to Sensation and 1997: Dawn of The Attitude DVDs have been canceled. The cancellation is reportedly driven by under-performing sales of WWE Blu-rays as well as lack of retailer support for the Blu-ray format. The Attitude Era DVD was released last week, but customers received a notice on the Blu-ray cancellation just one day before the release.

– Karl Anderson posted the following on Twitter, reacting to Monday’s loss to Jason Jordan and the tender moment Jordan shared with Kurt Angle after the match…

article topics :

Karl Anderson, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading