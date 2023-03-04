wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Attacks Uncle Howdy On Smackdown, Dominik Mysterio Beats Santos Escobar
March 3, 2023 | Posted by
– Bobby Lashley got physical with Uncle Howdy on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Lashley call out Bray Wyatt, only to get Uncle Howdy instead. Lashley attacked Howdy and hit him with a Spinebuster before the lights went out and Howdy disappeared:
– Dominik Mysterio picked up a win over Santos Escobar on tonight’s show, thanks to an assist from Rhea Ripley:
