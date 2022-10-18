WWE News: Bobby Lashley Puts Brock Lesnar Through a Table On Raw, Miz Takes Out Dexter Lumis

– Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar and ultimately put him through a table on this week’s WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lashley call out Lesnar to kick off the show and they ended up brawling, with Lashley ultimately spearing Lesnar through the guardrail and putting him through the commentary table:

– The Miz got one over on Dexter Lumis on this week’s show. Miz tried to fake a knee injury ahead of his match with Lumis but was tricked into showing that was false by Johnny Gargano. When the match was about to start though, Miz attacked Lumis with a chair and hit a Skull Crushing Finale onto it: