wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley Destroys VIP Lounge to End Raw, Nikki A.S.H. Picks Up a Win
July 13, 2021 | Posted by
– Bobby Lashley laid waste to the VIP Lounge to send the ThunderDome out in violent fashion on tonight’s Raw. The main event segment saw Lashley declaring that it’s time for him to get serious as he prepares to face Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank, and he trashed the in-ring set as you can see below. You can also see a clip of Xavier Woods defeating Lashley from earlier in the show:
– Nikki A.S.H. picked up another win on Raw as she defeated Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi in a Fatal Four-Way match, and a clip from it is below:
